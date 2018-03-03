PM Narendra Modi discusses ways to strengthen ties with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on Saturday and discussed steps to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in different sectors between the two nations.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar took to Twitter and said leaders of both countries discussed steps to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership in defence and security, trade and investment, atomic energy, agriculture, science and technology, tourism, oil and gas, as well as regional and global issues.

Earlier today, Vietnamese President paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. Vietnamese President Quang also received a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival.

Vietnamese President, who is on a three-day visit to India, arrived here on late Friday evening. President Quang is also expected to interact with prominent Indian businessmen. The Vietnamese President is leading an 18-member delegation, including ministers, party leaders, and businessmen.

On a related note, Prime Minister Modi had visited Vietnam in 2016, a year before the two countries celebrated 45 years of honouring diplomatic ties. During this visit, the two countries signed 12 agreements in a wide range of areas covering IT, space, double taxation and sharing white shipping information. India had also extended a USD 500 million Line of Credit to Vietnam for facilitating deeper defence cooperation between the two sides.