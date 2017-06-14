PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Bangladesh landslides

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in massive landslides in Bangladesh and said India stands shoulder to shoulder with the neighbouring country.

“India stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh. We stand ready to support local search and rescue efforts if required,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said he was saddened by the loss of lives.”My thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured,” he said.

A series of landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed at least 105 people, including several army officers in Bangladesh.