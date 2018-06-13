Free Press Journal
PM Narendra Modi completes fitness challenge, posts video on Twitter and challenges Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 13, 2018 09:39 am
After Indian skipper Virat Kholi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fitness challenge, who later accepted the challenge, he has now finally uploaded his fitness challenge video on Twitter.

PM Modi, in the video, can be seen doing Yoga and few of his morning exercises and also some breathing exercises. In his tweet, PM Modi has now thrown the fitness challenge at newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Gold medallist at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 Manika Batra and IPS officers.

He also urged fellow countrymen to devote some part of the day towards fitness. He also further said, “Practice any set of exercises you are comfortable with and you will see the positive difference it will make in your life.”

This fitness challenge was started by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who threw the challenge first at Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton ace Saina Nehwal. Later, after accepting the challenge, Virat Kohli nominated Prime Minister Modi, MS Dhoni, and Anushka Sharma.

