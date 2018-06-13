PM Narendra Modi completes fitness challenge, posts video on Twitter and challenges Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy

After Indian skipper Virat Kholi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a fitness challenge, who later accepted the challenge, he has now finally uploaded his fitness challenge video on Twitter.

PM Modi, in the video, can be seen doing Yoga and few of his morning exercises and also some breathing exercises. In his tweet, PM Modi has now thrown the fitness challenge at newly-elected Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Gold medallist at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 Manika Batra and IPS officers.

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, @manikabatra_TT. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

He also urged fellow countrymen to devote some part of the day towards fitness. He also further said, “Practice any set of exercises you are comfortable with and you will see the positive difference it will make in your life.”

I appeal to every Indian to devote some part of the day towards fitness. Practice any set of exercises you are comfortable with and you will see the positive difference it will make in your life! #FitnessChallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/yuHN6871pk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

This fitness challenge was started by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who threw the challenge first at Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan and badminton ace Saina Nehwal. Later, after accepting the challenge, Virat Kohli nominated Prime Minister Modi, MS Dhoni, and Anushka Sharma.