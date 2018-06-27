PM Narendra Modi chairs 27th Pragati interaction

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired his twenty-seventh interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation. Prime Minister Modi reviewed the progress of eight infrastructure projects in the railway, road, and power sectors. These projects are spread over several states, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress in implementation of the scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospitals. Mentioning that the Union Government is taking many initiatives in the health sector, he called for expeditious upgradation of health infrastructure.

The 26 PRAGATI meetings so far have seen a cumulative review of projects with a total investment of over Rs. 11 lakh crore. Resolution of public grievances has also been reviewed across a range of sectors. The Prime Minister said that the first phase of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, which ran from April 14th to May 5th this year, has achieved great success in the implementation of seven key schemes of the Union Government in over 16,000 villages.

He also stated that the second phase of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is now underway in over 40,000 villages in the ‘aspirational districts.’ He called upon all officers, both from the state governments and Union Government, involved with this effort to work towards achieving the best possible outcomes in this context, by the August 15. He appreciated the progress made so far under the Saubhagya Yojana, and said that all efforts must be made to complete the ambitious target of providing 4 crore families an electricity connection within the stipulated timeline.