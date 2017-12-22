PM Modi will not apologies or clarify on the ‘conspiracy’ charge against Manmohan Singh or Hamid Ansari

New Delhi: Much to the shock of the Congress, the Government conveyed to it formally on Thursday that Prime Minister Modi would neither apologise, nor give any clarification on the ‘conspiracy’ charge he had levelled during the Gujarat poll against former PM Manmohan Singh and Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

Disclosing this at a Press conference here, Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, said this was very unfortunate as it may derail the remaining part of Parliament’s winter session. He said it suits Modi not to defuse the Parliament deadlock as “he does not want a debate on the Rafale fighter aircraft deal and the Jay Shah scam.”

He said the PM has put the Congress in a dilemma as it desperately wants to discuss issues like Rafale, Jay Shah, the agrarian distress and ill-effects of demonetisation and GST, but at the same time it cannot drop the matter of the PM’s insinuation against Dr Manmohan Singh.

Sharma said the Congress was keen to close the chapter and hence agreed to talk to the Government on the advice of the Rajya Sabha chairman. “We thought the Prime Minister would abandon his obduracy and try to restore the dignity of his predecessor and other high offices. If he does not want to apologise, we wanted him to at least explain on what basis he made the conspiracy charge and withdraw the allegation.”

He threw an open challenge to the government to prosecute all the dignitaries who attended the dinner hosted by former Congress MP Mani Shankar Aiyer, if he thought his charge was correct. “We once again request the Prime Minister to understand the gravity of his charge and respond.”

The Congress didn’t allow Rajya Sabha to function yet again on Thursday but it didn’t disturb the Lok Sabha after the morning session because supplementary grants had to be passed.