PM Modi term BJP’s performance in Tripura an ideological victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the BJP’s performance in Tripura an “ideological victory” and said the message should be spread across the country.

He was addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meeting here.

Dismissing the efforts made by some critics to play down the Tripura verdict by calling it a small state, Modi laid stress on the significance of the win, according to informed sources.

“This is a historic victory,” he said. The BJP and its ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura got over two-thirds majority in the Left bastion in Assembly elections last week.

Modi also said that party’s performance in Tripura, along with Nagaland and Meghalaya, had energised the party.