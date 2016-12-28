PM Modi sacrificed common man in ‘yagna’ against black money, says Rahul

New Delhi: Upping the ante on the government’s demonetisation drive, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sacrificed the common man in ‘yagna’ against black money.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is performing a yagna against black money and corruption. As animals are slaughtered in yagnas, similarly Prime Minister Modi has sacrificed the common man in yagna against black money,” said Gandhi.

He further said that demonetisation ‘yagna’ is aimed at benefitting the rich.

Gandhi, who was speaking at the 132nd foundation day of the Indian National Congress, also threw light on the grand old party’s achievements and commitment towards the nation.

“What is the Congress? It means listening to you, understanding others. It made us understand the meaning of freedom,” he said.

The Congress vice-president’s fresh outburst against the ruling dispensation came a day after the anti-demonetisation meeting, which was attended by all opposition parties except the Left, Janata Dal (United) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Taking on the opposition for raising objections to the demonetisation drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday described the move as a ‘safayi abhiyan’ aimed to curb black money and corruption.

Addressing a parivartan rally in Congress-ruled Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister said that the country has suffered in the past not just because of black money but also due to leadership with ‘malicious heart.’