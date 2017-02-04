PM Modi rally in Meerut: Top 7 highlights from his speech

Continuing his vigorous campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with six days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a combined attack on the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.
Addressing a rally in Meerut, the Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh will not show any progress unless it is free from corruption, which can be achieved only if the ‘SCAM’ is removed from power, adding that UP has the potential to be India’s most prosperous state.
- Modi calls Samajwadi, Congress, Akhilesh, Mayawati is a ‘SCAM’ and this is BJP’s fight against SCAM-Samajwadi Congress Akhilesh Mayawati.
- PM Modi made a strong pitch for demonetisation and urged people to bring a BJP government in power in Uttar Pradesh so that “corruption and black money could be weeded out”.
- Modi said the central government gave Rs 4,000 crore to the state government in 2014-15 to spend on improving healthcare services but the state government “failed to spend even Rs 2,500 crore” of the amount.
- My question to the SP government is, “What is your relationship with the sugar mill owners, that they can get away without remunerating sugarcane farmers?”
- If voted to power in UP, BJP will clear all dues of sugarcane farmers within 14 days.
- These people don’t want to help UP, they just want to save their government.
- PM terms Congress- Samajwadi alliance an opportunistic one.