PM Modi rally in Meerut: Top 7 highlights from his speech

Continuing his vigorous campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with six days to go for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a combined attack on the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati.

Addressing a rally in Meerut, the Prime Minister said that Uttar Pradesh will not show any progress unless it is free from corruption, which can be achieved only if the ‘SCAM’ is removed from power, adding that UP has the potential to be India’s most prosperous state.