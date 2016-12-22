Modi in Varanasi: Has a lighter take on advances in medical field, corrupt politicians

Recalling Chankaya, Modi said that Chankaya was an inspirational leader. He added that the artists who will stage a play, Chanakya, as a part of the ongoing Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav at BHU, will be performing 1,001 performance.

The Prime Minister today addressed the media at a programme at BHU’s Swatantrata Bhavan. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre (Rs 500 crore) and Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (Rs 200 crore). The hospital will be constructed on the varsity premises.

Highlighting the need for good medical facilities in Varanasi, Modi explained that a lot of people from northern India have to travel to Mumbai for treated of Cancer at the Tata Institute.

However, today we shall lay foundation stone for a Cancer Institute in Varanasi, on lines with that of international quality facilities.

Modi on a lighter note, highlights how the things have changed in the medical field, from having just one ‘Ved’ (doctor) in a village. The times have changed to have different doctors for each ailment like doctors for eyes, hands, physical etc, and adds that one day would come when we may have one doctor for right hand and other for the left hand.

Taking a dig on corrupt politicians, Modi gives an example of a pick pocketer and his accomplice. How, a pick-pocketers accomplice diverts the mind of others present there by shouting “Chor, Chor” (thief, thief) in the wrong direction, so that the crowd focus shifts in the other direction, and the pick-pocketer does his job with ease and walks out freely.