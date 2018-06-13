Free Press Journal
PM Modi Fitness Video: These hilarious memes and jokes on PM’s exercise routine will make you ROFL

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 13, 2018 09:13 pm
Earlier we saw Indian skipper Virat Kohli accepted fitness challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit from cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on social media and after completing it Virat challenged PM Modi on Twitter and he got positive response from PM, and now Modi has posted his fitness video on Twitter and captioned it “Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit”.

The video includes his morning routine, like walking and breathing exercise, but one exercise which grabbed everyone’s eyeballs was stretching on rock. It became humorous content for the social media users. And by evening jokes and memes started flooding on Twitter on it. So here are some of the best memes which will take you on a laughter ride.

PM Modi also challenged Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, and Table Tennis champion Manika Batra. While Batra accepted the challenge, Kumaraswamy, turned it down, indicating that he is too busy governing his state.

