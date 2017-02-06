PM Modi deceived youth by making false promise of providing employment: Rahul

Shamli (UP): Launching a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the former had made false promise of providing employment opportunity to the youth.

“Prime Minister Modi has made promise that he will provide employment to the youth but it never happened. He made false promise,” Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Shamli.

The Congress vice-president further said that the main objective of the grand old party is to provide employment opportunity to the youth of the Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the rising farmer’s suicide, Gandhi said that Prime Minister have no time to pay heed to the plights of the poor farmer.

“The poor farmers have hope that Prime Minister Modi would listen to their plight but the latter does not have even one second for them,” he added

Gandhi further lauded the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying that the latter has done a good work in the state and would do better after the alliance formation.

“This is an alliance of youth and we will work hard for the development of Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav has done a good work in the state but would work better after this alliance formation,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi is also scheduled to address two more rallies in Mathura and Aligarh today.

With the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls barely a week away from commencing, Gandhi yesterday retorted to Prime Minister Modi’s ‘SCAM’ barb, stating that a person “who is involved in scams sees scam everywhere”.

“Modi ji has come up with a new scheme-SCAM. The person who is in involved in scams, sees scams everywhere,” Gandhi said while holding a joint rally with Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The people of Uttar Pradesh will be voting for a new government in seven-phase elections between February 11 and March 8.

The Congress will be contesting in 105 seats and the Samajwadi Party will be contesting in 298 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.