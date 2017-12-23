PM Modi condoles Rajasthan bus accident victims

New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the deaths of 30 people who were killed when a passenger bus fell into a river near Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, saying his “thoughts” were with the victims’ families.

“Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. The state government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.

The accident took place earlier on Saturday. The Sawai Madhopur-Lalsot bus was driven by a 16-year-old conductor who lost control due to over-speeding, officials said.

The bus skidded and fell off a bridge into the Banas river.