PM Modi boards Delhi metro to inaugurate Ambedkar memorial

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a Delhi Metro ride to travel 26, Alipur Road where he is scheduled to inaugurate Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial. The Prime Minister boarded the metro from Lok Kalyan Marg station.

Prime Minister Modi, while travelling in the metro, was seen taking selfies and interacting with the fellow commuters. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for the memorial on March 21, 2016.

The memorial also includes a museum, which aims to recreate a detailed experience of Ambedkar’s life and his contribution to India Modi had last undertaken a metro journey on September 7 in 2015.