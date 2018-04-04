PM Modi announces Rs 10-lakh ex gratia to Mosul victims’ kin

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each of 39 Indians who were killed at Mosul in Iraq, an official release said.

The mortal remains of 38 Indians, killed by the Islamic State terror group in Iraq’s Mosul in 2014, were brought to Amritsar in a special IAF aircraft on Monday. Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh accompanied the mortal remains to Amritsar from Mosul.

Although 39 Indians were killed as the Islamic State took over Mosul, the mortal remains of only 38 of them could be brought back as identification of one body is still pending.–IANS