PM launches subsidised ‘Amma’ 2 wheeler scheme, calls for women empowerment

Chennai : Lauding the role played by women in securing the welfare of their families, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that schemes for their benefit would go a long way in further empowering them.

Launching late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s pet two wheeler scheme for working women in the state, he said “she would have been very happy to see the joy in the faces of beneficiaries.”

Modi symbolically handed over the keys and registration certificates of two wheelers to five women on the occasion, reports PTI.

The Prime Minister, who also launched the planting of 70 lakh saplings, said these two initiatives would go a long way in women’s empowerment and protection of nature.

“When we empower women in family, we empower the entire household. When we help with women’s education we ensure the entire family is educated,” he said, adding their good health keeps the entire family healthy.

“When we secure her future, we secure the future of the entire household.”

Stating that the NDA government was working in this direction, he said it is focussed on “empowering ease of living for the common citizen.”