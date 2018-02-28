PM calls Siddaramaiah govt “seedha rupaiya

sarkar”, Cong hits back with “maun Modi jibe”

Bengaluru/Davangere : The BJP and Congress were locked in a slugfest over corruption in battle ground Karnataka, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling the Siddaramaiah government “seedha rupaiya sarkar” that works only for money.

The Congress hit right back, as its communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala used Modi’s remark made years ago to target the prime minister over his silence on the PNB scam, asking him to turn from “maun (silent) Modi to bol (speaking) Modi”.

At an election rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi in 2012, Modi, then the Gujarat chief minister, had attacked prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying he was “maun (silent) Mohan Singh” who showed no concern over rising prices and plight of the poor people, reports PTI.

“Some people feel that in Karnataka there is Siddaramaiah government. But the fact is that here there is seedha rupaiya sarkar (to rhyme with the chief minister’s name. In every thing there is seeda rupaiya (bribe and tainted money), only then work happens,” Modi told a farmers rally of the BJP in Davangere.

“You tell me, do you want this seedha rupaiya culture? Do you want seedha rupaiya kaarnaama (exploits)? Will common man get justice from this seedha rupaiya? This seeda Rupaiya government has to go,” he told the rally organised to mark the 75th birthday of the party’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.

As the prime minister launched a blistering attack on Siddaramaiah and the Congress over corruption, the Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday fired seven questions on the government’s silence on the absconding diamond merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and continuing tale of “loot and escape” involving not less than Rs 31,691-crore scam.

“When will Prime Minister shift from ‘Moun Modi’ to ‘Bol Modi’ on corruption,” asked a Congress press release issued by the party’s chief spokesman Surjewala and communications convener Priyanka Chaturvedi. They said: “As the NiMo-Mehulbhai-PNB scam gets bigger, PM Modi’s silence gets louder.”

“Why is it that the bank fraud keeps getting bigger? On February 14, 2018, when PNB did its filing with the National Stock Exchange, they admitted that their exposure is USD 1771.69 million,” Surjewala said.

“Last evening they did a second filing admitting that their exposure has now further gone up by USD 204.25 million,” he said, adding this means that the total scam has gone up to USD 2 billion (Rs 12,717 crore).

Noting that Modi, during his recent visits to Karnataka had, among other things, spoken on the issue of corruption, Surjewala said after 46 months in power “if one person in India has to answer on corruption, it is Modi and his party the BJP.”

He said, “We want to ask the PM on behalf of the country to break his maun vrat, to break his silence and speak out, answer questions of the people of the country.”

In a frontal attack on the Congress, Modi told the rally in Davangere, that the party cannot be saved due to the “weight of its sins”.