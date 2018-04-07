Plea to curtail CJI’s discretion to fix bench

New Delhi : Former Law Minister Shanti Bhushan in the Morarji Desai government, who is also a senior advocate, has moved a public interest litigation (PIL) as a writ petition in the Supreme Court to curtail the Chief Justice of India’s unbridled discretionary power to allocate cases to the hand-picked Benches of select judges as the master of roster.

The 47-page petition, moved through his advocate-on-record son Prashant Bhushan on April 2, says this power should be exercised by a collegium of five senior judges of the Court. The SC registrar has been made first respondent and CJI Dipak Misra or his successor in office as the second respondent.

In a brief letter to the Supreme Court’s Secretary General, Prashant Bhushan has urged that the petition be placed before three seniormost judges of the Apex Court to obtain their instructions on its listing, stressing that since the CJI is impleaded in person as a respondent, it cannot be heard by a Bench that includes him nor should he allot a Bench in the matter. The prayer was necessary since the CJI is supposed to hear all PILs as per the present roster, Prashant said.

The PIL says the matters must be listed strictly as per the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 and Handbook on Practice and Procedure and Office Procedure, with a clarification that the word CJI deems to mean a collegium of five senior judges of the Supreme Court.

Other prayers sought are:

That the consultation by the Registry Officials for listing purposes, if any with the CJI must include consultation with such number of senior-most judges as this Court may fix in the interest of justice;

That the CJI be prohibited from picking or choosing Benches for listing by adhering to the Supreme Court rules and the handbook; and

That when matters are mentioned for urgent hearing, only a date/time of hearing would be fixed while the Bench would be decided as per the Rules.

Shanti Bhushan argues in his PIL that it is a settled principle that the CJI as the master of the roster is the authority to allocate cases to different Benches and judges to maintain judicial discipline and decorum and for the proper and efficient functioning of the Court, but it doesn’t mean he has a superior authority as a well settled principle of jurisprudence is that he is only the first among equals.