Plea seeking SIT probe into PNB scam likely to be mentioned before CJI bench

New Delhi: A plea seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case of over Rs 11000 crore is likely to be mentioned before the Chief justice of India (CJI) bench for an urgent hearing on Tuesday.

A petition was filed in the Apex Court on Monday demanding a SIT probe in the ongoing PNB fraud case. PNB detected the scam last week, wherein noted jewellery designer Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The state-owned lender lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs. 11400 crore and Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi, owner of Gitanjali Gems. On a related note, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who had represented a number of ‘high-profile’ accused persons in the 2G spectrum case, will be the lawyer for accused jeweller Nirav Modi.