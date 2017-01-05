Plea on corruption in AIIMS: HC seeks CBI’s stand on lodging FIR

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought to know CBI’s stand on an application seeking a direction to register corruption cases against some senior functionaries of AIIMS for alleged irregularities in purchase of items for surgery department and trauma centre.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal asked CBI’s counsel to file reply on the application filed by an NGO, Centre for Public Interest Litigation, which alleged that CBI has not registered cases on this issue despite a report by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the matter.

“You (CBI) file your response. List the matter along with the main petition for February 14. In the meantime, response, if any, be filed,” the bench said.

In the main PIL pending before the court, CBI had said that it has registered nine cases relating to several alleged irregularities in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in last seven years.

It had also informed the bench that a matter relating to allegations of irregularities and embezzlement of funds in purchase of surgical equipment was closed in July last year after no “wrongdoing” was found in it.

CBI had made the statements in connection with the petition which has sought probe in several alleged graft cases relating to AIIMS.

In the application, the NGO, through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has alleged that “despite there being prima facie findings of corruption by CBI and then CVO (of AIIMS) against some of the senior functionaries of AIIMS, no steps are being taken to register a regular FIR despite there being lapse of considerable time and instead attempt is being made to close the cases through a collusive departmental enquiry”. —PTI