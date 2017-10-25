Plea in SC to protect Election Commissioners from removal

New Delhi : A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking constitutional protection to Election Commissioners (ECs) by bringing their removal procedure on par with that of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The PIL has also sought direction to the Centre to provide an independent secretariat to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and declare its expenditure as charged from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The plea filed by Delhi BJP spokesperson and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has sought directions to the Centre to take appropriate steps to confer rule-making authority status on the ECI, similar to the powers vested in the apex court, to empower it to make election-related rules and code of conduct.

The ECI is a permanent constitutional body established in 1950 and consists of the CEC and two Election Commissioners.

The CEC and the ECs have a tenure of six years, or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, and enjoy the same status and receive salary and perks as available to Judges of the Supreme Court of India.

However, the CEC can be removed from office only through impeachment by Parliament but Article 324(5) does not provide similar protection to the ECs. It merely says that the ECs cannot be removed from office except on the recommendation of the CEC.