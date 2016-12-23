Plea against coaching centres in residential areas in Delhi High Court

New Delhi: Running of professional coaching institutes in residential areas of the national capital today came under the scanner of Delhi High Court which sought the response of Delhi government and civic bodies on a plea alleging that such centres threatened women’s safety.

A bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal issued notice to various government agencies on the petition which alleged that the coaching centres for competitive examinations were running in Mukherjee Nagar in North Delhi in collusion and connivance of the authorities.

The court issued notice to Delhi government, Ministry of Urban Development, North Municipal Corporation of Delhi, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, North Delhi Power Ltd and police officials for February 17 and sought their responses to the plea.

The petition filed by Delhi resident Sanjay Singhal, a chartered accountant, also alleged that the institutes were operating from residential premises and such “illegal and unlawful” activities have created hindrances for the public.

It claimed that commercial activities there have given full chance to hooligans for committing acts of sexual assault on women living in the area and threatening their lives.

These centres cause traffic jams on the road and the multi-storeyed buildings put a strain on the water and electricity supply systems, the plea said and sought court’s direction to the authorities to disconnect these facilities. The plea alleged that municipal authority has failed to act against such violators despite the high court’s earlier order to look into the issue and take proper measures.

It alleged that the authorities have given a free hand to the inhabitants of the area to convert the residential area into a commercial one and sought the court’s direction to the government to cancel the lease deeds and conveyance deeds of the premises where such professional institutes were operating in Mukherjee Nagar, Outram Lane and Kingsway Camp areas.