Plagiarism by a professor can’t be tolerated: HC

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Friday made it clear that plagiarism by a professor cannot be tolerated and anyone indulging in such activity should be shown the door.

The court’s observation came on a plea seeking removal of a Jawaharlal Nehru University associate professor from his post in the Center for Persian and Central Asian Studies alleging that he has plagiarised works of several authors in his Ph.D thesis as well as in a book on Iranian politics.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar sought response of the JNU and its associate professor SK Ishtiaque Ahmed against whom the allegations were made.

“Plagiarism by a professor cannot be tolerated in any manner. He has to be shown the door,” the bench said, reports PTI.

The court asked the JNU to file a status report in the matter after conducting an inquiry and also initiate criminal action, if the professor was found on the wrong foot. It listed the matter for further hearing on August 10.

Advocates R K Saini and Akshita Raina, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the initial appointment of the professor was arbitrary and illegal and sought his removal from his current post.