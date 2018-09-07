Piyush Goyal pushes Indian Railways to rename IRCTC, after he had difficulty in recalling it’s name

Almost every traveller in India knows about IRCTC. This Indian Railways ticket booking company is a crucial first step for all those who prefer going online to buy tickets or check for updates. However, we think Union Minister Piyush Goyal didn’t like the name of this travelling company. The union minister recently asked Indian Railways officials to come up with a new catchy name for IRCTC because even he faces hardship in recalling the name. Piyush Goyal wants a name which is attractive as well as easy to remember. But it is confirmed that IRCTC will get a new name very soon.

This is not the first time ministry tried to change the name of IRCTC. Earlier this year via mygov.in website, IRCTC invited people to participate in coin a new name contest. More than 1,852 people submitted their preferred choice. “The first level committee has selected around 700 names. The list has been sent to the second level committee for taking the final call and select one name,” said a senior IRCTC official.

The date of declaring the results of the contest was on July 15th. When asked about the result at the day of declaration, the official said that the result may be out within the next two months. The winner of the contest will get Rs 1,00,000 according to IRCTC.