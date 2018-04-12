Pillar inside Taj Mahal premises collapses due to heavy rain

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): As heavy rain continues to lash several parts of Uttar Pradesh, a pillar of the entry gate to the world famous Taj Mahal monument collapsed on Thursday. The pillar located on the southern entry gate of the monument fell due to rain on Thursday past midnight, according to sources.

Agra: Pillar in the premises of Taj Mahal fell due to heavy wind & rain. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/87kaCFQLJd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 11, 2018



No casualties have been reported as of now. In another rain-related incident, about 50 km from Agra, three children died in Mathura district on Wednesday after a tin roof of their one-room house collapsed. The incident took place when their parents, who happen to be daily wage labourers were not at home. Also, crops were damaged in several areas in Nandgaon, Vrindavan, Kosi Kalan areas of Mathura district.