Pic of wheelchair-bound sister applying tilak to brother with toe is the ‘Best Bhai Dooj picture of the year’

Much like the Rakshabandhan, Bhai Dooj is a widely celebrated festival. It showcases the strong bong in brother-sister relationship. The day Bhai Dooj is also known as ‘Bhau Beej’, ‘Bhai Teeka’ or ‘Bhai Phonta’ in some places. The joyous day to cherish the wonderful bond between a brother and sister is a fun-filled day with lots of love, food, and adda. And few photos of the ritual have left everyone teary-eyed on social media.

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj that was celebrated on October 21, an elder sister went an extra mile to make sure her loved brother receives her blessings and love. The internet is crying happy tears looking at the love shared between this brother and sister. The sister, who is confined to a wheelchair, applied the chandan tilak on her younger brother’s forehead with her little toe instead of hands. And to bless him, she extended her feet. The heartwarming photos of the ceremony were shared by the brother, Samrat Basu on Facebook and since then has been going viral.

The photo taken in Hoogly-Chinchura in Bengal has received over 48 thousand likes. Social media users have termed it as the ‘Best Bhai Dooj picture of the year’ with the internet showering love to brother and sister. From wishing the girl speedy recovery to lauding the sibling for the amazing bond, people have been moved by the post. This post has left many people inspired.