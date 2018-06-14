Photo of Muthalik with Gauri Lankesh murder suspect sparks controversy

Bengaluru : After the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Gauri Lankesh murder case achieved a breakthrough by arresting prime accused Bijapur resident 26-year-old Parshuram Wagmare, on Monday ‘for his role in the conspiracy’, an old picture of Parashuram with Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has emerged. This has led to speculation that Parshuram has affiliations with the Sri Ram Sene.

However, Muthalik has denied that he knows Parshuram. Right wing organisations too have denied any links with Parshuram.

According to the sources, Waghmare was a trained shooter – he was trained to deftly use various weapons. He was a member of the so-called ‘Tiger Gang’, which operates in northern Karnataka.

Karnad on the hit list

Eminent film and theatre personality Girish Karnad and several litterateurs and rationalists were on the hit list of those suspected of killing journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides Karnad, a recipient of the Jnanpith Award, the highest honour in literature, politician-litterateur B T Lalitha Naik, pontiff Veerabhadra Channamalla Swamy of Nidumamidi Mutt and rationalist C S Dwarakanath also figured in the list, sources in the SIT probing the Lankesh murder case said.