New Delhi/Kolkata: Petrol pumps across the nation have deferred till January 13 the decision to stop accepting credit and debit cards in protest against additional charge of upto 1 per cent on card transactions. Earlier on Sunday, in a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, president of AllIndia Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) Ajay Bansal wrote that the HDFC and other banks will start charging 1 per cent on all credit card transactions, and between 0.25 and 1 per cent on all debit card transactions from Monday. “The same will be debited to petroleum dealers’ account and net transaction value will be credited to our account… This will lead to financial loses for the dealers,” Bansal wrote. He said that the AIPDA has decided to stop accepting payment through credit and debit cards till the decision to levy these additional charges are reversed. However, he added, if any bank is not charging additional Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and corresponds the same to the association, the petrol pumps having Point of Sale (POS) devices of those banks will keep accepting cards. AIPDA West Bengal unit’s General Secretary Saradindu Pal told IANS: “If banks start levying fees, it will cause squeezing of dealers’ margin.”
Petrol pumps may not accept cards from January 13
— By IANS | Jan 09, 2017 07:30 am
Tagged with: credit and debit cards wont be accepted at petrol pumps petrol pumps Petrol pumps wont accept cards
JUST ARRIVED
-
Punjab Election 2017: Manmohan releases Cong manifesto, promises a better future
-
Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds share a kiss at Golden Globes
-
Deepika follows Priyanka at the Golden Globes 2017
-
Donald Trump hits back at ‘Clinton lover’ Meryl Streep after her Golden Globes speech
-
Rs 5 lakh each to victims of unrest in Kashmir Valley: Mehbooba Mufti
EDITOR’S PICK
What to expect as the Donald Trump era Begins
What is however clear is that the Trump era will be different from all the previous administrations, even the Republican…
Demonetisation flops: What next?
Modi is confronted by a lacklustre opposition that cannot even derive political advantage from the monumental note ban failure. It…
China’s shielding of Masood a shame
In a move that is dismissive of India’s sensitivity and supportive of Pakistan’s encouragement of terror against India, China has,…
BJP must redeem promiseof electoral reforms
The two-day BJP national executive meeting held late last week was an exercise in back-patting in a tone that was…
Way ahead for GST with certain provisions
DUAL control by State and Centre is bad as it will force businesses to deal with two bureaucracies and pay…