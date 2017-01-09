Petrol pumps may not accept cards from January 13

New Delhi/Kolkata: Petrol pumps across the nation have deferred till January 13 the decision to stop accepting credit and debit cards in protest against additional charge of upto 1 per cent on card transactions. Earlier on Sunday, in a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, president of AllIndia Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) Ajay Bansal wrote that the HDFC and other banks will start charging 1 per cent on all credit card transactions, and between 0.25 and 1 per cent on all debit card transactions from Monday. “The same will be debited to petroleum dealers’ account and net transaction value will be credited to our account… This will lead to financial loses for the dealers,” Bansal wrote. He said that the AIPDA has decided to stop accepting payment through credit and debit cards till the decision to levy these additional charges are reversed. However, he added, if any bank is not charging additional Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) and corresponds the same to the association, the petrol pumps having Point of Sale (POS) devices of those banks will keep accepting cards. AIPDA West Bengal unit’s General Secretary Saradindu Pal told IANS: “If banks start levying fees, it will cause squeezing of dealers’ margin.”