Periyar University result 2018: PRIDE exam result out; check at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University has released the PRIDE examination results conducted in February 2018 on the official website www.periyaruniversity.ac.in. Students can check their result using their respective registration numbers. The exams were conducted for admission to distance programmes at Periyar University. The university is situated in Salem and is named after the Great Social Reformer E.V.Ramasamy affectionately called ‘Thanthai Periyar’.

Steps to check PRIDE Exam Result 2018?

Step 1: Go to official Periyar University website: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link available home page.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of your result.

Apart from the PRIDE Exam result, Periyar university is also scheduled to publish the result for UG and PG examination today. The examination for both graduation and post-graduation was held in April this year.