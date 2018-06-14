Perhaps nature silenced Vajpayee,  says MM Joshi

New Delhi : Bharatiya Janata Party patriarch Murli Manohar Joshi has said perhaps nature has silenced the voice of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, currently under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. “What could he say about the present political situation? He had his own style of speaking on big issue in simple words which he cannot now,” Dr Joshi said after visiting Vajpayee who is hospitalised since Monday.

He said nobody is allowed to meet Vajpayee since his immune capacity to resist diseases is quite low. He has been kept in the ICU and can be seen from outside through the glass installed for the visitors.

Dr Joshi said Vajpayee’s health is stable but he is being kept under observation by a team of doctors as he was detected to be suffering from the urinary tract infection.

Vajpayee withdrew from active politics in 2008. He is confined to his home at the Krishna Menon Marg since then, losing his voice in 2009.

Vajpayee s showing “significant” improvement and would be able to “fully recover” in the next few days, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said on Wednesday.