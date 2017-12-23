Performance Audit: BJP hires agency to assess its MPs on 16 parameters

New Delhi: The BJP has kicked off preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by engaging a private agency to carry out an independent audit of performance of all its 282 party MPs on 16 parameters. The party intends to give the ticket to only those who come out with better scores.

The agency has been tasked to assess whether a sitting MP is still a favourite among the masses and, if not, provide with alternate choices in every constituency. The agency has been asked to carry out the assessment state-wise and submit the reports directly to BJP President Amit Shah, who will review them with Prime Minister Modi, before taking a decision, party sources said.

Sources said the agency has just completed assessment of all the seven MPs in Delhi and it is in the process of finalising the report before fanning out for a survey in other states. The exercise has to be completed by December 2018.

The MPs are to be assessed on key parameters such as attendance in Parliament and presence in their respective constituencies as also their ‘win ability’ in terms of popularity, accessibility and development work carried out in their domains.

Implementation of the central government schemes and the BJP’s agenda during the 5-year term will be another key parameter. Particular focus will be on how the MPs executed the Modi government’s flagship programmes such as Swachh Bharat, village adoption, Ujjwala and Jan Dhan Yojana; and whether the MPs effectively conveyed the government’s message of voluntarily giving up the LPG subsidies and efforts to make their constituencies defecation-free.

Utilisation of local area development fund will be also closely monitored and the extent of utilisation will fetch bonus marks to the MPs. The personal records of MPs, their conduct in public and in Parliament and their participation in debates over policy matters and various legislations will also be closely assessed.

Interface of the BJP MPs with public on major government policy initiatives of demonetisation and GST will be another ground for their re-nomination. The agency has been asked to judge how far the ministers and MPs acted on the PM’s directive to tour their con stituencies and interact with the people to educate them on the benefits of GST and the note ban. Their social media presence is also one of the parameters on which they will be assessed.