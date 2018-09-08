People without shelter can’t be left to fend for themselves: SC

New Delhi : Taking the government to task on the issue of urban homeless, the Supreme Court Friday said the people without shelter cannot be “left to fend for themselves” as there were “grand plans” which were not implemented.

Noting that housing was a basic need for everyone especially in view of the approaching winter, the apex court slammed 12 states and union territories for not notifying the names of civil societies members in their committees to take care of the needs of the urban homeless, while slapping fines on them ranging from Rs 1-5 lakh.

It observed that submissions given on behalf of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on the issue depicted a “sorry state of affairs” as these states and the UTs had not yet notified the names, despite the court’s order to this effect on March 22.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta slapped a cost of Rs one lakh each on nine states and UTs of Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Goa, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Odisha and Tripura, while a cost of Rs five lakh was imposed on Haryana.

The bench, however, did not impose cost on Kerala and Uttarakhand considering the “peculiar circumstances” in these two states due to the natural disasters there.

“We make it clear that unless necessary steps are taken by the states/UTs, we have no option but to impose heavy cost particularly since winters are coming and persons without shelter cannot be left to fend for themselves,” the bench said.

“Housing is a basic need for everybody. When there is a policy of the Union of India, it has to be implemented by all,” the apex court said and directed these states and UTs to deposit the cost within three weeks to the Supreme Court Legal Services Authority.