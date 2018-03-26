People question Aadhaar, but ready to get naked before white man for visa: Alphons

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology KJ Alphons, while hitting out at sceptics who question the validity of Aadhaar, pointed out on Sunday that votaries of data protection do not hesitate to get body naked before the white man while applying for US visas.

He added that the people only have a problem when their own government asks for data or information. “I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all. When your own government asks for your name and address there is a massive revolution saying it’s intrusion in privacy,” said Alphons.

Alphons further assured people that their data was safe with the government. “What is given in Aadhaar are just name and address. Your bio-metric data is with the UIDAI and let me assure you that it has not been breached, it is absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to government agencies to access,” said the minister.

The comment has come in the backdrop of the Unique Identification Authority of India refuting a report about an alleged Aadhaar database breach and advised people not to be misled by such reports. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of data breach via his official Narendra Modi app.

Responding to that, Alphons said, “You think Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company! Don’t believe such fake stories. Let me assure you that it has not been breached, it’s absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to government agencies to access Aadhaar information,” the minister said.