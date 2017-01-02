People losing trust in Indian financial system: Gogoi

Guwahati : Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was riding a tiger that he can’t afford to deboard now, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi said India was going through an economic crisis and people have lost trust in the financial system. “Modi is now riding a tiger and he can’t even deboard. Initially, he said normalcy will return in three days, then 50 days and now he does not say anything,” Gogoi said, reports PTI.

“When will normalcy return? Never in India’s history, such restrictions or rationing of my own resources took place,” he told reporters here. He expressed anguish over the fact that “Modi still cannot say when normalcy will return and the clouds will be cleared” even though the country has been passing through uncertainty and “this is the danger”. The former chief minister said an economic crisis was going on and only the Centre was to be blamed for this lack of planning and the whimsical decision of Narendra Modi.

“The problem is that trust in Indian financial system is lost. More than 60 changes in rules in 50 days! I have never seen this. People have doubted the office of the prime minister. This is not good for the country,” he said. Talking about the prime minister’s address to the nation Saturday evening, the veteran Congress leader said Modi’s speech was an election gimmick. “Was it a Budget speech or what? Why is he playing the role of the finance minister? Everyone is suffering,” he said. “So far 105 people have died. Who is responsible for that? No comments on that,” Gogoi said.