People are patient, not happy: PC

Former FM points out bank queue deaths that demonetisation has caused

New Delhi : Former finance minister P Chidambaram of Congress on Friday tore apart the claim of Prime Minister Modi and many union ministers that the people are happy with the demonetisation despite inconvenience.

People are certainly patient but their patience should not be read as happy people, he told a Press conference at the AICC headquarters here, pointing out that a mother whose child died for want of money to buy medicines or the families whose members died standing in the queues were happy about what happened to them.

He asked the Prime Minister to put an end to all restrictions on withdrawals of own money by the people and grant them back the economic freedom to withdraw as much money as they want in the new year.

Chidambaram said it is fair for people to expect that all restrictions on money imposed on November 8 will be removed as all the stated objectives of destroying the world of terrorism, drug mafia, human trafficking and underworld will be achieved by the end of today, December 30, the deadline set by the Prime Minister himself.

He said it is fair to expect that there shall be no queues outside bank branches and ATMs, that all ATMs will be open round the clock, fully stocked with currency notes, the bank will pay the money written on the cheque and not ask the drawer to draw another cheque of smaller amount.

Dropping a hint that the whole demonetisation exercise was PM Modi”s own brainwave, Chidambaram said everything will be clear if the agenda note of the board of governors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Cabinet note on the demonetisation on November 8 are made public as it would prove the command performance of everyone involved in the drastic decision ruining India”s economy and putting the people to great inconvenience.

He pointed out that RBI Governor Urjit Patel and only three non-official directors of the RBI Board met in Delhi at 5.30 pm on November 5 and took the decision to recommend demonetisation of 85% of the Indian currency in just 30 minutes. He wants to know how the governor and “three wise men” reached such a momentous conclusion in so short a period as it should be made public what was discussed and if there were any dissents.

Chidambaram said it would bring out the truth that everything was prescribed to both the RBI Board and the union ministers at the Cabinet meeting to have the command performance (as per the PM”s wish). He said he only hopes that there would not be another “surgical strike” of this dimension on the people. Taunting at the BJP leaders describing the bank note withdrawal as a “surgical strike,” he said “it should rather put all surgeons to shame.”

He said this act of Modi is yet another example of the shrinking of the privacy right under the “majority, coercive system of governance” as warned by the Congress from day one that one cannot expect anything else in the BJP-RSS dispensation. If a couple wants to go on honeymoon, an old man wants to buy a diaper or someone wants to buy condom, liquor or anything else, why should the government know it, he said, pointing out that what is happening today in the Modi raj is continuous erosion of the privacy rights that one has in a free country.

Recalling his caution that test of demonetisation lies in the manner of its implementation, Chidambaram said it is now abundantly clear that the whole exercise was undertaken without forethought or planning, without understanding the crucial role of money in circulation and without assessing capacity of the currency printing presses.

He decried the government for not uttering a word about compensating the people for the economic losses heaped upon them. He accused the government”s attempt to change the narrative from black money and corruption to a cashless economy to hide its failure and big talk.

“No economy can become totally cashless. We support high value transactions to adopt the digital mode, but to insist that even low value transactions should go cashless is an absurd and undesirable goal. There are serious issues of privacy and cost to the payer and the payee,” Chidambaram added, stating that these issues require serious debate.