PDP to boycott upcoming local polls

Srinagar : Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that her party will boycott the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

While addressing a press conference here, Mehbooba said, “Situation linking panchayat polls to 35A case in the Supreme Court has created apprehensions in the minds of people. The party, therefore, urges the government to review its decision to hold polls at this juncture.” She further said, “Looking at this situation we have decided to stay away from this process.” On September 5, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah announced that his party will not participate in the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies polls until the “Government of India and the state government make their position clear on Article 35A inside and outside the court.”

The Supreme Court recently deferred, until January 2019, the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A.

Article 35A disallows people from residing in Jammu and Kashmir, buying or owning immovable property in the state, settling permanently, or getting state government jobs.

No tie-up with BJP: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Monday ruled out any alliance with the BJP for formation of government in Jammu and Kashmir, saying such reports were “fake news” and “some psy-ops plan” designed to “unsettle” his party cadre. He in a Twitter post said that no alliance with the BJP is happening.

“I understand some old news videos from 2014 are doing the rounds trying to suggest that NC is going to support a BJP lead govt in J&K. Let me make it very clear – this is not happening. This will not happen. This is some psy-ops plan designed to unsettle the @JKNC_ cadre (sic),” Omar wrote on Twitter.

The former CM said while he does not bother about such reports, the old videos are being used to unsettle and scare the workers of the NC. “Ordinarily I wouldn’t bother with such stuff but it seems the videos are being used to unsettle/scare some of my grassroot level workers & so I’d rather nip this mischievous piece of fake news of @JKNC_ supporting a BJP CM in the bud right here & now,” he said.