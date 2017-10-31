PC’s comments on Kashmir: Cong accuses Modi of distorting facts

New Delhi : Even the Congress was carried away by Prime Minister Modi’s attack on its senior leader P Chidambaram’s comment on Kashmir autonomy that it lost no time in disassociating itself from his views on Kashmir.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, who had reacted without even checking up with Chidambaram, tried to correct himself by accusing PM Modi of twisting facts for cheap electoral gains in the absence of having no coherent policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

An alarmed Surjewala commented that “individual opinion is not necessarily the party’s opinion as the Congress believes that the solution for lasting peace and prosperity in J&K lies solely within the framework of India’s Constitution.”

Several Congress leaders reacted with anger. A former Union minister said: “We can trust Modi and the BJP to comment without reading correctly or deliberately twisting facts. But shocking that our own main spokesman is doing the same.”

While Chidambaram did not react to the folly of Surjewala falling in Modi’s trap, many Congress leaders strongly felt that such distortion at the Prime Minister’s level was truly unfortunate for the country. Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid tweeted: “PM Modi at lowliest by attacking Chidambaram. Shame he plays dice with national integrity in political desperation. J&K needs honest reach.”

Reacting to Chidambaram’s remark, Modi had on Sunday said the Congress was speaking the language of Pakistan and secessionists and even alleged that they opposed surgical strike and did politics on martyrs. Chidambaram had pointed out that the Congress only said cross-border operations happened in the past as well.

In a tweet, Chidambaram said: “Neither the Congress nor I criticised the ‘surgical strike.’ We pointed out that these were cross-border actions…. such actions had been done in the past too, as admitted by the Army chief.”

Surjewala on Monday tried to pick up from Chidambaram’s Sunday remark that the Prime Minister was “imagining a ghost and attacking it,” and those criticising him should first read his whole answer “and tell me which word in the answer was wrong.”

To a question by a journalist in Jaipur, Chidambaram said that he did not advocate ‘azadi’ at all. What all he said was: “The demand in Kashmir valley is to respect in letters and spirit Article 370. And that means they want greater autonomy. My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for azadi (independence), most people – I am not saying all – overwhelming majority wants autonomy. Therefore, I think we should seriously examine the question and consider on what areas we can give autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. Granting such autonomy will be perfectly within the Constitution of India as J&K will remain an integral part of India but it would have larger powers as promised under Article 370.”

Surjewala tactfully skirted question on his statement without first talking to Chidambaram and instead focused his attack entirely on the Prime Minister.