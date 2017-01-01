Patanjali among most unruly FMCG forces of 2016, says ASSOCHAM-TechSci study

New Delhi : Patanjali Ayurveda, steered by Baba Ramdev has turned out to be the most disruptive force in India’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) market which is expected to reach the USD billion mark by 2020, according to an ASSOCHAM– TechSci Research paper.

Patanjali which has expanded its product portfolio across wide range of personal care and food and beverages witnessed a whopping annual growth of 146 per cent in fiscal 2016 grossing in turnover of USD 769 million whereas its peers including ITC, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Colgate – Palmolive and Procter and Gamble, among others, struggled to get a growth much less than a double digit.

“Patanjali Ayurveda has turned out to be the most disruptive force in the Indian FMCG market. Initially the Company focused only on the development of Ayurvedic medicines but gradually started manufacturing food items and cosmetics”. Its products are available in 15,000 exclusive retail outlets, 3,000 Patanjali chikitsalaya kendras and retail chains such as Big Bazaar, Reliance Fresh etc.

“With around 500 products many of them in FMCG category the Company has significantly increased its market share. Many of its product launches have impacted share of other FMCG companies in that product category. Some of its flagship brands which have wrested the market share of its competitors include Dant Kranti, Atta noodles and Kesh Kranti”, the paper said.

Patanjali Ayurveda Limited is owned to the extent of 94 per cent by Acharya Bal Krishna, a close disciple of Baba Ramdev. In 2015, the total Indian FMCG market was USD 43 Billion of which 60 per cent is concentrated in urban areas and the rest in the rural areas.

E-commerce is among the major drivers for the FMCG sector. The websites such as Grofers, Flipkart and Amazon are making these products readily available to the consumers. —ANI