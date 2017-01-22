Paswan hits out at RSS over stand on reservations

New Delhi: Asserting that reservation is not a charity, Union Minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan, on Saturday, said it is a constitutional right which nobody can abolish, remarks coming a day after RSS spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya kicked up a row over the issue.

Reservation is not a charity. It was provided by ‘Poona Pact’ between Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Till the caste system continues in the country, Reservation will remain, the Union Food and Public Distribution Minister said.

“Prime Minister has said it very categorically that reservation will continue in this country till he is alive. Reservation is a constitutional right and nobody can abolish it. 85 per cent of the people in country are benefiting from it and it is impossible to remove it,” the LJP President said in tweets.