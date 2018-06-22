Passport official transferred for ‘humiliating’ inter-faith couple

Lucknow: A Passport Seva Kendra official in Lucknow was transferred on Thursday after he allegedly humiliated an inter-faith couple, asking the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulling up the wife for marrying a Muslim, when they went to the office with their passport applications.

Seeking action, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth, who have been married for 12 years, wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday. A day later, the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow transferred Vikas Mishra to Gorakhpur.