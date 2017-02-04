Parties pull out all stops to win crucial UP battle

Meerut (UP) : With the crucial first phase elections in western Uttar Pradesh just a week away, all parties have pumped in their best to woo voters.

While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati began her electoral campaign from here, Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) Akhilesh Yadav too has had a whirlwind tour of the region.

Over to BJP now, which is out to ensure that the gains of 2014 are not squandered by a resurgent BSP or the Congress-SP alliance. And it is hence that within a span of two days, BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in this region to seek voter for the party.

A slew of its star campaigners – from Mahant Adityanath to many union ministers and Hema Malini, all are currently criss-crossing the region to win over the electorate. And the ‘mother of all rallies’ to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the anvil for Saturday.

While arrangements for a sizeable presence of people and party supporters are underway and party strategists expect the Saturday rally of Modi to be a game changer, they have also rolled out a “value addition”.

The rally will reach more than two crore people across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand. Incidentally people in Punjab and Goa would be voting on the day when the PM would be speaking in Meerut. -IANS