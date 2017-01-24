Parsekar wants to continue as Goa CM says it’s better for state

Panaji: Amid speculations that Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar could be in reckoning to head Goa if BJP is voted back to power, incumbent Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar today claimed his continuation at the post augurs well for the state and that “mood” of people is in his favour.

“When I took over (as CM) two years back, first couple of months were spent only in studying the administration. In last one-and-half years, I have got several things on track. It is obvious that if I get continuity, it would be better for the state,” Parsekar told PTI in an interview during his campaign at Mandrem constituency.

“It will be beneficial for the state if I get continuity as chief minister. I feel people are in the mood to give me continuity,” he said.

Goa is going to polls to elect 40-member House on February 4.

Responding to a query on BJP president Amit Shah’s statement that next Goa government would function under leadership of Parrikar “irrespective of wherever he may be working”, Parsekar said he had never demanded the CM’s post in first place.

“Though I am chief minister today, I had not asked for it (the post). Neither I lobbied nor I went to Central leadership nor asked the MLAs to support me. I have been a disciplined soldier of the party and will continue to be like that,” he added.

His comments came on a day when Parrikar, who was predecessor of Parsekar, said the chief minister should be “young at heart, even if he is slightly an elder person.”

Speculations on who will don the mantle of CM of the coastal state reached feverish pitch after Union minister and Goa election incharge Nitin Gadkari had said the CM candidate will either be chosen by the elected representatives or aleader could be sent from the Centre, perceived as a reference to Parrikar.