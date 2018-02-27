Parrikar stable, says minister

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is “absolutely fine and stable”, a state minister said on Monday, a day after he was admitted to a Goa hospital following complaints of uneasiness. Parrikar, 62, was taken to the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Sunday evening. He was discharged from Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on February 22, a week after he was admitted there and treated for a pancreatic ailment. “The chief minister remains admitted in hospital but he is absolutely fine and stable,” state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said.