Parrikar in Delhi AIIMS even as BJP looks for new Goa CM

New Delhi : An air ambulance was rushed to Goa on Saturday to bring its ailing chief minister Manohar Parrikar to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Doctors at the AIIMS are examining him. They refused to comment except to point out that Parrikar has been put on detailed diagnosis regime and they can comment only after they get the reports.

Parrikar had reportedly spoken to BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday to better decide on appointment of an interim CM in his place as he will be going back to the U.S. and may stay put there for a longer period. Early this year, he was flown to the U.S. and returned in June after two and a half months, only to go there twice for what the BJP leaders in Panjim described simply as the check-up.

On his request, Shah asked Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and two party functionaries to rush to Goa on Monday for consultations with the state leaders on the appointment of a temporary chief minister.

Goa Assembly deputy speaker Michael Lobo, however, denied any move to change the chief minister. He claimed in Panjim that Parrikar has decided to distribute the ministerial portfolios with him to the existing ministers to ensure the administration of the Goa government runs smoothly without any hiccups.

The party leaders in the BJP headquarters here refused to comment on reports of the change of the chief minister, stating that whatever decision is taken will be in consultation with Parrikar.

“Our leaders are in constant touch with him and since he is now in Delhi, they may call on him as soon as the doctors permit,” a party source said.

Prime Minister Modi spoke to the team of the AIIMS doctors who are attending on Parrikar, the BJP sources said, pointing out that the Modi has asked the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to keep him updated on his treatment and any requirements after talking to the doctors.

The sources said it was at the instance of PM Modi that a special aircraft fitted with ambulance facilities was arranged by the PMO to bring Parrikar to Delhi after talking to the BJP leaders in Goa. Parrikar being a former defence minister, the specialists from the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) in Delhi cantonment were also called to the AIIMS for consultations.