Parliament update: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned for the day amid protests by AIADMK and TDP members as appeals by the Chair to give farewell to the retiring members fell on deaf ears.

As the House met for the day, M. Venkaiah Naidu allowed the retiring members to speak. However, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and AIADMK members came close to the podium and started protesting.

Naidu first adjourned the House for 15 minutes and asked the floor leaders to come to his chamber. But as the House reconvened, the protesting members were on their feet again. Even threats of disciplinary action by the Chair and requests to maintain the House traditions failed to deter the MPs.

Naidu then adjourned the House for the day, saying he would consider taking “action” if things did not improve by Wednesday.