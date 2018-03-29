Parliament to have full run despite ruckus

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan stated in the Lok Sabha in the morning that several MPs were telling her to adjourn the House sine die if the logjam continues.

New Delhi : Parliament remained paralysed for the 17th day on Wednesday due to ruckus that prevented even a no-confidence motion of eight parties, but the government declared to have the full run of its budget session until April 6.

“We are not adjourning the Houses sine die before schedule. We want to run the House, it is Congress that is disrupting,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said after both the Houses were adjourned for a 4-day recess to meet again on April 2.

His remarks at a press conference came in the context of Speaker Sumitra Mahajan stating in the Lok Sabha in the morning that several MPs were telling her to adjourn the House sine die if the logjam continues.

Though the two Houses are rocked by members of AIADMK and the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regional parties agitating in the well, Ananth Kumar blamed Congress for the disruptions, saying “productivity of Parliament has gone down since Rahul Gandhi became Congress President.”

The irate AIADMK members, who even prevented the farewell in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday to the retiring members, retracted to let some 60 of them speak after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praised their services.

An AIADMK member did trooped in the well with placard, but his party colleagues made him withdraw to allow the farewell.

It was, however, again the pandemonium in the post-lunch session, forcing deputy chairman P J Kurien to adjourn the House to April 2.

The Chair wanted to take up a short-duration discussion on banking frauds pending in the name of BJP”s Roopa Ganguly and Janata Dal(U)”s Harivansh. Congress deputy leader protested as to why the opposition”s notices on the same subject were not accepted while entertaining the ruling alliance. Kurien shut the House as members AIADMK, TDP and other parties were already in the well raising slogans.

The parliamentary affairs minister also took a dig at the Congress for following in the footsteps of two regional (Andhra) parties to give notices of no-confidence despite knowing well that Modi government cannot be ousted through such exercise. “Let pandemonium end and we are ready to face the no-confidence motion,” he said in the House.

“Usually, it is the main opposition party that gives a notice of no confidence. here Congress is following the lead of smaller parties. Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Congress has become a marginal party,” he said.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu lamented the washout of the proceedings as the House in session since March 5 had failed to transact any substantial business. He urged the members not to further erode “quality of polity,” conveying his “sadness at the disorder, indiscipline and inappropriate conduct in the House.”

In the Lok Sabha, the Speaker read out names of 13 MPs who had given the notices of the no-confidence, saying she was “dutybound to bring the notices before the House, but unless the House is in order I will not be in a position to count the 50 members.”

When parliamentary affairs minister accused the Congress making the House a joke, saying “we are waiting for discussing the no-confidence once the order is restored,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition has brought the motion and ready for discussion. No need for the Speaker to count the number, it is 80 members who rose in support, he said.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said: “Enough. Please sorry. It”s not done like this.”

Stressing that “everybody is ready to discuss no-confidence motion as they are also ready, this side is also ready, but we cannot proceed like this,” the Speaker said she was sorry that she cannot take it up as the House is not in order and then proceeded to adjourn the House to Monday.