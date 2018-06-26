PARLIAMENT SESSION FROM JULY 18

New Delhi : Parliament will hold its monsoon session from July 18 to August 10 with 18 sittings during which the government and the Opposition will come face to face on the election of the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman in view of retirement of incumbent Prof PJ Kurien. The Opposition persisting with the no-confidence motion that was not allowed to be taken up in Lok Sabha for 13 days on account of ruckus.

Announcing the schedule at a hurriedly convened press conference, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government will hold the session on a positive note, seeking cooperation of the Opposition, and it will reply to every issue the Opposition raises. He hoped the Opposition will not derail the session as it did in the second half of the budget session. and help pass a big backlog of the pending legislative business. Ananth Kumar, who was accompanied by his Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and Vijay Goyal, said the government business includes passage of the Bills related to half a dozen Ordinances, including one for giving the constitutional status to the National Commission for OBCs and formation of the National Commissionof Medical Education to replace the present National Medical Council (NMC).

The government will strive to get the triple talaq bill that was passsed by the Lok Sabha but stuck in the Rajya Sabha on account of the Opposition insisting on amendments, the minister said. Other key Bills he listed for being taken up during the session are: amendments in the consumer protection Act and the Right to Education Act. Transgender Bill that has been cleared by the parliamentary committee will also be pushed during the session, the minister added.