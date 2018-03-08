Parliament crisis: No solution in sight

New Delhi : Parliament remained paralysed due to pandemonium on Wednesday for the third day of the second phase of the budget session with no end in sight though Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, after an all-party meeting, that the deadlock will be resolved “in two-three days.”

An increasing number of parties are adopting a totally unparliamentary mode of rushing to well with placards and raising slogans to press for their demands, forcing the helpless Chair to adjourn, decrying the unruly conduct.

That method got a sort of endorsement from none else but the Speaker when the Shiv Sena members, another government ally after Telugu Desam Party, jumped into the well with placards and withdrew along with others protesting since Monday.

She asked its leader Anandrao Adsul to return to his seat to explain the demand and made Home Minister Rajnath Singh respond, all during the din before the House was adjourned for the day.

Talking to reporters after the meeting with leaders of various parties, the Speaker said: “Whether it is to create disruptions, raise placards or come into the well of the House, members can express their views briefly and then return to their seats.”

The Opposition parties wondered whether this was an invitation to raise demands in the well and hoped the Speaker will ask the government to respond as she did in case of the Shiv Sena protest.

Sena leader Adsul raised the demand for the classical language status to Marathi as done with six regional languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odia as it is an ancient language and fulfils all the criteria. He said the Sena members had to resort to protest in the well since their submissions were ignored till date.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured Adsul that the matter would be looked into and he would certainly speak to the Culture Ministry since the issue did not fall in his Home Ministry’s jurisdiction.

The Congress, TMC and the Left are agitating for the Prime Minister’s response to the Punjab National Bank scam, though the issue is already listed for short discussion in both the Houses – on “reported scams in some public sector banks” in the Rajya Sabha and on “alleged systemic irregularities in banking sector over the years and its impact on Indian economy” in the Lok Sabha.

The ruckus broke out as usual with TDP and AIDMK members rushing into the well when Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu sought to term as “mad” the conduct of persons at different places vandalising the statues – whether in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal or Tripura.

The Chairman said he was ready to permit all discussions they are demanding, provided the House is in order and one on the banking scam is already listed since the very first day on Monday. He adjourned till 2 pm as the response was more noise and alter deputy chairman P J Kurien adjourned the House for the day within minutes of the afternoon session at 2 pm when the pandemonium prevailed.