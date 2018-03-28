Parliament: Congress & AIADMK clash over ‘match-fixing’ with BJP on trust vote

Sonia Gandhi averts assault on Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi : United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday averted an ugly scene of the infuriated AIADMK MPs’ assault on her 75-year old party leader Mallikarjun Kharge by standing up in front of him as a shield after his taunt of “match fixing” to save the Modi government from a spurt of no-confidence motions.

It happened immediately after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lok Sabha for the day without taking up the no-confidence motions against the Modi government that swelled from two to 13, including one from Kharge, saying she cannot count the number of 50 MPs required in the din to allow any such motion.

The Opposition members had adopted a novel tactic of holding placards boldly displaying their seat numbers from one to 80 in support of the no-confidence motion to counter the Speaker’s daily refrain in the last six sittings that she can’t count the number in the din. She, however, not only refused to entertain the tactic but even asked the members to put down the placards since they are not allowed in the House.

Kharge’s remark that the orchestrated protest by AIADMK was a match fixing with the ruling BJP to save the government infuriated Tamil Nadu ruling party’s members to retaliate by rushing towards him showering abuses and threatening physical assault. Total chaos and commotion, one of the worst in Parliament in recent times, even as the MPs cutting across party lines and the House marshals rushed in to contain the AIADMK MPs after Sonia sitting next to Kharge jumped to stand in front as a shield.

Not ready to swallow the insult, the angry AIADMK MPs shouted: “We are fighting for drinking water for past 16 days in the House and you say match fixing?”

Those who provided the ring of protection around Kharge included JPN Yadav of Lalu’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and young Congress MPs like Rajiv Satav, Gaurav Gogoi and Deepender Hooda as also some others who had given the no-confidence notices.

Kharge was, however, least shaken as he told reporters outside: “Yes, I am repeating it is match fixing. It is a government-sponsored protest to stop us from speaking. The Government is instigating the AIADMK; using them as a shield to ward off no-confidence motion. We requested the Government and the Speaker to persuade AIADMK to suspend their agitation for two days so as to allow the no-confidence motion. But the Government wants to create excuses to prevent no-confidence. If we get to debate for two days, many uncomfortable issues will come up damaging the image of the Prime Minister and that is why this hullagulla (ruckus).”

He also took a dig at the Speaker: “She has been saying it is difficult to count in the din. We used placard with numbers to make counting easy. She could have easily seen today more than 80 MPs were demanding no-confidence. But it seems the Government won’t allow us to debate certain issues under any circumstances. But we are going to persist with this and the Government cannot deny so many parties their constitutional right to express lack of confidence in the council of ministers.”

The Speaker read out names of all 13 MPs who had given notices of the no-confidence, including TDP’s Thota Narasimham and YSR Cong’s Y V Subba Reddy giving them in the past six sittings since March 16.

Even before the Speaker took up the no-confidence notices, Kharge wanted the Speaker to see the placards as more than 50 MPs are for the no-confidence. “We are not running away from debate. We have, therefore, moved the no-confidence motions,” he said.