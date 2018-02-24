Papon kiss controversy: Petitioner demands immediate arrest of singer in alleged assault case

New Delhi: Supreme Court Advocate Runa Bhuyan, who filed a complaint against singer Angarag Papon Mahanta on Saturday, urged to not to make such crime ‘liberal’ and demanded an immediate arrest of the latter in the case.

Talking to ANI, Bhuyan acknowledged the development that took place in the case and said that she will request the officials to expedite the investigation.

“Some developments have happened, but I would request DGP Maharashtra to expedite the investigation so that one doesn’t commit such crimes liberally. The singer should be arrested immediately for his actions,” he said.

She said that the act of the singer is a misuse of law and abuse of a minor child. Meanwhile, the Minister of State Women and Child Welfare Vidya Thakur took cognizance of the matter and said that relevant action would be taken in the matter.

“We have taken cognizance of the matter. Even I asked the police commissioner to take relevant action in this matter. This is not our tradition. We have demanded a fast inquiry in it,” Thakur told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Bhuyan filed a complaint against Papon under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly “inappropriately kissing a minor girl.” The incident took place during the shoot of a Holi celebration on the sets of a Hindi singing reality show where the girl is among the contestants.