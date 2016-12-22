Pankaja Munde gets clean chit in ‘chikki scam’ from ACB

Mumbai: Pankaja Munde-Palwe, the Minister of Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare was given a clean chit by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday in the Anganwadi scam.

Munde was earlier accused by Sachin Sawant, Spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) for flouting procedures in awarding contracts for supplying items like chikki, plastic mattresses, steel plates, mats, notebooks, water filters, medicine kits etc. distributed to tribals under the Anganwadi scheme. In June 2015, there were allegations made against Munde for violating norms by clearing purchases worth Rs 206 crores on a single day, instead of inviting tenders.

It was alleged that the purchase of several items required by 60,000-odd anganwadis in Maharashtra was cleared by Munde through 24 rate contracts issued by way of Government Resolution (GRs) on a single day, on February 13, 2015. This was in violation of state government rules which states that the ministries placing orders above three lakhs must process it through e-tenders.

Immediately after a complaint was lodged with the Anti-Corruption Bureau by Sawant, an inquiry was initiated into the allegations made against Munde.

According to an official of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau said, “A thorough probe and inquiry was conducted and the case is now shut. The investigations show there was nothing to substantiate the allegations levelled against Pankaja Munde.”

Keshav Patil, the Additional Commissioner of Police Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mumbai range in a letter to Sachin Sawant, the MPCC Spokesperson informed that there was no “truth” found in the allegations he has made.

Reacting to the development, Pankaja, daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, said the allegations were part of a plan to defame her. “I had said many times that there was no substance in the allegations. On several occasions in the legislative assembly also, I have replied to the charges,” she said. “I am absolved of the charges. I wasn’t involved in any wrongdoing.”

The scam allegations had begun last year on June 15, after Munde had received a letter from Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad President Manjushree Gund complaining about the quality of ‘chikki’ distributed to tribal students under the Integrated Child Development Services.